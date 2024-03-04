'BONK Killer' MILLI Skyrockets 400% In A Day, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Within 2 Days Of Launch

Loading... Loading...

Self-proclaimed ‘BONK Killer' MILLI, saw a 400% increase in its value on Sunday, eclipsing the performance of top meme cryptocurrencies such as Solana’s SOL/USD BONK BONK/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD. This surge comes only two days after the meme coin’s introduction on the SEI SEI/USD blockchain.

What Happened: Data from Dexscreener reveal that MILLI has generated a transaction volume of $607,000 with 4,313 transactions and 1,661 makers, reaching a market cap of approximately $1 million.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 11%, SHIB at 3% and BONK was down 1% in the last 24 hours.

MILLI calls itself, “Born with a flash of inspiration and rooted in a bonded friendship. Milli is not just top speed, it’s the general mindset for the pole position!”

This rally comes as the MILLI team has addressed concerns regarding recent market volatility, directly responding to fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) within the community.

Why It Matters: In a statement, the team addressed two specific claims, beginning with the first: “With the relaunch of $MILLI, the team aimed to restore the token distribution, price, and liquidity pool to their states just before the liquidity drain of the first $MILLI.”

They then explained the situation concerning the airdrop to a particular address: “We took a snapshot of all transactions and airdropped EXACTLY the amount of tokens these wallets held up to the announcement.”

MILLI added, “To clarify once more: $MILLI has been accused groundlessly. $MILLI is safu!” As per the latest data, MILLI’s trading price stood at $0.053399.

Additionally, MILLI has overtaken other SEI-based meme coins such as SEIYAN and SEILOR, which have seen a decrease of 8-12% over the last day.

