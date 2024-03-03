Elon Musk Says SpaceX Has Achieved 'Peak Download Speed' On A Samsung Phone With Direct-To-Cell Capable Starlink Satellites

Loading... Loading...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that it achieved a peak download speed of 17 Mb/s on an Android phone with the help of Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.

What Happened: The company used a Samsung Android phone without modifications.

SpaceX launched six satellites with direct-to-cell capability earlier this year. Each satellite features a modem functioning as a cell tower in space, aiming to provide users with global access to texting, calling, and internet browsing using standard LTE phones, without requiring additional hardware, software, or apps. However, unlike traditional cell towers, these satellites are constantly moving around the planet.

SpaceX plans to roll out texting services by the end of 2024, followed by voice calls, data, and internet-of-things (IoT) services in 2025. These services will rely on a network of hundreds of these direct-to-cell enabled satellites.

Only last week, SpaceX posted on X, formerly Twitter, with the help of a direct-to-cell satellite in space.

Loading... Loading...

Will Starlink Overtake Fixed Wireless Networks?: Musk doesn’t expect to overtake fixed wireless networks with Starlink direct-to-cell. In a post reply, he clarified that this system of internet access is effective only when there is no existing cellular service.

“…because this is the current peak speed per beam and the beams are large, so this system is only effective where there is no existing cellular service,” Musk wrote.

In fact, the service is enabled via SpaceX’s partnership with wireless network player TMobile in the U.S. The company has also entered into partnerships with other players around the globe including Rogers in Canada, Optus in Australia, One NZ in New Zealand, KDDI in Japan, and Salt in Switzerland.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals One Of His Daily Dilemmas: Cybertruck Or Model S?