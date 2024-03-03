Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, Nikki Haley secured her first victory in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race, defeating former President Donald Trump in the Washington, D.C. primary.

What Happened: Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, won the Washington, D.C. primary on Sunday, securing 63% of the GOP vote. This victory, her first in the 2024 race, has given her the district’s 19 delegates, NBC News reported.

Despite Trump’s dominance in most states, Haley has pledged to continue her campaign through Super Tuesday, where 15 states and American Samoa will hold nominating contests.

Washington’s Republican demographic, particularly the moderate faction, is distinct from that of other early states, such as South Carolina and Iowa. This unique dynamic provided Haley with a genuine opportunity to secure a victory.

Patrick Mara, the district GOP chair, had predicted low voter turnout, creating a scenario where any candidate could win. Both Haley and Trump’s campaigns made efforts to inspire turnout through text messages, phone calls, and door-to-door canvassing.

Why It Matters: This victory comes as a significant development in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race. Haley’s win in the Washington, D.C. primary, a state with a unique Republican demographic, could potentially shift the dynamics of the race.

It is important to note that Trump has been maintaining a strong lead in the nomination race. He recently clinched victories in the Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Republican caucuses, further widening the delegate gap between him and Haley. The wins bolster his delegate count and underscore his dominant position within the party.

Last week, Trump was eliminated from the Illinois state ballot by a local judge, marking the third state to make such an attempt. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering Trump's appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, which also cited the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause to remove Trump from the ballot.

The former president is currently facing various legal disputes encompassing both federal and state charges, spanning multiple locations such as New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the accusations, the ex-president maintains his innocence, referring to the cases as a “witch hunt.”

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 78.7% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 15.3% support.

