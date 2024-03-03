Amid Kim Jong Un's Escalating Nuclear Threats, US And South Korea Launch Massive Military Drill

Loading... Loading...

In response to escalating threats from Kim Jong Un, the United States and South Korea started a large-scale military exercise that is expected to anger North Korea.

What Happened: The annual military exercises, which began on Monday, aim to enhance preparedness against North Korean nuclear threats. The drills include a computer-simulated command post training called the Freedom Shield exercise and various field exercises, the South Korean Defense Ministry announced, AP News reported.

North Korea, which views these drills as a rehearsal for invasion, has not yet responded. The country has previously conducted provocative weapons tests in reaction to joint drills by its adversaries.

See Also: ‘Why Did Saudi Arabia Give Jared Kushner $2 Billion’: House Democrat Targets Donald Trump’s Daughter

Since early 2022, North Korea has carried out over 100 rounds of missile tests, despite stalled talks with the United States and South Korea. In response, the U.S. and South Korea have expanded their training exercises and increased the deployment of powerful U.S. military assets.

North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests and a barrage of artillery firing drills this year. Its leader, Kim, has also announced a more aggressive military posture along the disputed sea boundary with South Korea, vowing to “annihilate” both South Korea and the U.S. if provoked.

Why It Matters: The recent military drills come in the wake of North Korea’s escalating belligerence. The country has conducted multiple missile tests, including cruise missile launches and war preparations, heightening tensions in the region.

Last month, Kim also made a bold statement, asserting his legal right to annihilate South Korea. He accused the “puppets” of South Korea of rejecting Pyongyang's cooperation efforts and pursuing the absorption of its neighbor.

Meanwhile, a space expert confirmed that North Korea's first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, is operational and capable of maneuvering in orbit. The satellite's operational status also raises concerns about its potential for espionage, given that it was purported to have captured detailed images of strategic locations in South Korea and beyond, including U.S. military bases, during its initial launch in November.

Photo by Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock

Read Next: Jim Jordan Jumps In To Defend Trump’s Son-In-Law After Hunter Biden Raises Jared Kushner’s Saudi Deals

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.