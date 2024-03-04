Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Admits To Rushing 'Messed Up' Gemini Image Generator Without Proper Testing

Loading... Loading...

Google cofounder Sergey Brin has admitted that the Gemini image generator was "messed up," days after CEO Sundar Pichai accepted that the errors were "completely unacceptable."

What Happened: Speaking at the AGI House hackathon, the Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL cofounder revealed what went wrong with the AI chatbot.

Addressing a question by one of the attendees about Gemini's image generation issues, Brin blamed it on insufficient testing. His remarks came during the Gemini hackathon at AGI House.

"We definitely messed up on the image generation, and it was mostly due to not thorough testing."

Essentially, Brin implied that the controversial images generated by Gemini were not anticipated by developers due to inadequate testing.

This comes after Google was caught in a controversy surrounding its Gemini AI chatbot that generated inaccurate images of historical figures as well as its own cofounders Brin and Larry Page.

In an internal memo, Pichai stated that the company has been "working around the clock" to address the problematic responses in Gemini. However, he did not confirm that the problem had been completely resolved.

“No AI is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes.”

Why It Matters: Google courted controversy from several quarters, including tech billionaire and xAI founder Elon Musk.

Musk did reveal that Google was taking "immediate action" to address these problems, but the search giant eventually halted the image generation feature temporarily. It's not clear yet when Google intends to bring it back, though.

