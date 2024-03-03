Redesigned iPhone SE 4 Echoes iPhone 16 Aesthetics, Show Leaked Drawings: Home Button Goes Missing

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 4 with a new design, a larger display, and other significant upgrades.

What Happened: The iPhone SE 4, Apple’s next budget-friendly iPhone, is expected to sport a design similar to the iPhone 14, reported 91mobiles, citing CAD renders obtained them.

The renders suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a notched 6.1-inch display with Face ID, a USB-C port, and an Action Button.

The new design is a significant departure from the previous iPhone SE models, which were based on older iPhone designs with a home button. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm in size, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

The device is also expected to feature a single primary camera at the back, similar to its predecessors. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be launched in 2025, but there are rumors that it might make an appearance at this year’s fall event alongside the iPhone 16 series.

Why It Matters: The iPhone SE 4’s new design and features are a significant development for Apple’s budget iPhone range. This follows earlier reports that Apple might have canceled the iPhone SE 4, only for a top analyst to reveal that the company is restarting the project and that the entry-level phone could upstage the iPhone 16.

The iPhone SE 4’s launch also comes at an exciting time for the smartphone industry, with 2024 promising to be a year of exciting new smartphone launches from various manufacturers, including Apple. This includes smartphones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Google Pixel Fold 2, Google Pixel 9, Nothing Phone 3 and more.

