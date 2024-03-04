Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Got Asked Which Meme Coin To Buy Now, Here's What He Said Among Buzz For This Potent Rival

Loading... Loading...

Shytoshi Kusama, an influential figure in the cryptocurrency world and a lead Shiba Inu SHIB/USD developer, gave a cryptic response to a query about the best meme coin to invest in at present.

What Happened: A user asked Kusama, “Which meme coin should I buy now?” on X, formerly Twitter. The cryptocurrency personality responded by tweeting, “You know the answer. 🤪”.

Why It Matters: Kusama’s answer was peppered with a Zany face emoji indicating silliness. The vague response from him comes amidst a significant upsurge in the popularity of meme coins.

The Ethereum ETH/USD–based SHIB has shot up a whopping 180% so far in seven days, outperforming the gains of Dogecoin DOGE/USD. Some SHIB adherents label it as a “Dogecoin Killer.”

Another coin that has been generating Buzz has been the Solana SOL/USD-based Dogwifhat WIF/USD, which is up 335.5% so far this week.

It should be noted that WIF is in turn labeled a “Shiba Inu Killer” and it has been predicted by analyst Bluntz Capital to outperform at least two of its bigger meme rivals.

Photo by Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB traded 29.1% higher at $0.000027, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.