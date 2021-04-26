Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Friday snapped up another 221,167 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) worth about $64.49 million on the stock’s Friday’s dip and also its fourth-straight loss.

The investment firm’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) bought the shares of the company that closed 0.63% lower at $291.60 on Friday, giving the cryptocurrency exchange a market cap of $58.09 billion. Coinbase’s market cap has dropped from $85.8 billion on its blockbuster listing earlier this month.

The New York-based company also added another 3,873 shares of the mobile gaming company Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ), just a day after snapping 1.2 million shares of the stock.

ARKK bought the shares of the company which closed 9.33% higher at $18.17 on Friday.

Skillz is a mobile games platform that enables competitive esports-style play that hosts billions of casual esports tournaments annually.

The investment firm also sold 193,800 shares of the digital payment company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), estimated to be worth $47.75 million as of its Friday’s close.

Square is among Ark’s top three holdings. ARKK sold the shares of Square representing 0.197% of the ETF.

Ark Invest sold a total of 82,070 shares of the online lending marketplace company LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) worth about $18.6 million as of the stock’s Friday’s close.

Two of the New York-based investment firm’s flagship funds made the trade. The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) bought 23,470 shares, representing 0.12% of the ETF, and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) bought 58,600 shares, representing 0.19% of the ETF.

The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) bought 78,639 shares of Ionis Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:IONS), estimated to be about $3.35 million, representing 0.034% of the ETF.

Ionis shares closed 0.54% higher at $42.69 on Friday.

Other Ark Buys On Friday:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Other Ark Sells On Friday:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)