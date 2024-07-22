Cannabis Stocks React To Biden Announcement: Monday's Closing Market Moves

Loading... Loading...

The cannabis sector witnessed significant movement today, with varied performances across key stocks and ETFs following President Joe Biden’s Sunday announcement that he will not seek re-election. The news created ripples in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and speculation about future regulatory changes.

Biggest Winners

Aurora Cannabis ACB : Increased by 9.04% to $6.02. Positive sentiment is driven by strategic partnerships.

: Increased by 9.04% to $6.02. Positive sentiment is driven by strategic partnerships. Village Farms International VFF : Rose by 7.41% to $1.09. The stock benefited from operational efficiency news.

: Rose by 7.41% to $1.09. The stock benefited from operational efficiency news. Tilray Brands TLRY : Saw a rise of 6.70% to $1.87. Investor optimism on future growth prospects in Germany.

: Saw a rise of 6.70% to $1.87. Investor optimism on future growth prospects in Germany. SNDL SNDL : Experienced an increase of 9.66% to $2.22. Strong earnings and cash flow, reports boosted the stock.

: Experienced an increase of 9.66% to $2.22. Strong earnings and cash flow, reports boosted the stock. Medicine Man Technologies SHWZ : Saw a remarkable gain of 100.00% to $0.30.

: Saw a remarkable gain of 100.00% to $0.30. OrganiGram Holdings OGI : Rose by 6.67% to $1.74.

: Rose by 6.67% to $1.74. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR : Gained 1.56% to $120.13. Stable financial performance attracted investors.

: Gained 1.56% to $120.13. Stable financial performance attracted investors. Cronos Group CRON : Increased by 3.78% to $2.45.

: Increased by 3.78% to $2.45. Canopy Growth CGC : Increased by 16.7% to $7.84.

Multi-State Cannabis Operators In The USA

Curaleaf Holdings CURLF : Increased by 3.13% to $4.28.

: Increased by 3.13% to $4.28. Jushi Holdings JUSHF : Up by 7.27% to $0.59.

: Up by 7.27% to $0.59. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF : Was up by 4.04% to $11.60.

: Was up by 4.04% to $11.60. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF : Was also up, at the last minute, by 3.78% to $10.75.

: Was also up, at the last minute, by 3.78% to $10.75. Cresco Labs CRLBF : Rose by 6.42% to $1.74.

Performance Of Cannabis ETFs

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO : Rose by 4.84% to $3.58.

: Rose by 4.84% to $3.58. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS : Experienced a gain of 5.67% to $7.83. Increased activity and positive sentiment drove the ETF higher.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.

Disclosure: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.