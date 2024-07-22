Cannabis Stocks React To Biden Announcement: Monday's Closing Market Moves

The cannabis sector witnessed significant movement today, with varied performances across key stocks and ETFs following President Joe Biden’s Sunday announcement that he will not seek re-election. The news created ripples in the market, reflecting investor sentiment and speculation about future regulatory changes.
Biggest Winners
- Aurora Cannabis ACB: Increased by 9.04% to $6.02. Positive sentiment is driven by strategic partnerships.
- Village Farms International VFF: Rose by 7.41% to $1.09. The stock benefited from operational efficiency news.
- Tilray Brands TLRY: Saw a rise of 6.70% to $1.87. Investor optimism on future growth prospects in Germany.
- SNDL SNDL: Experienced an increase of 9.66% to $2.22. Strong earnings and cash flow, reports boosted the stock.
- Medicine Man Technologies SHWZ: Saw a remarkable gain of 100.00% to $0.30.
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI: Rose by 6.67% to $1.74.
- Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR: Gained 1.56% to $120.13. Stable financial performance attracted investors.
- Cronos Group CRON: Increased by 3.78% to $2.45.
- Canopy Growth CGC: Increased by 16.7% to $7.84.
Multi-State Cannabis Operators In The USA
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF: Increased by 3.13% to $4.28.
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF: Up by 7.27% to $0.59.
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF: Was up by 4.04% to $11.60.
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF: Was also up, at the last minute, by 3.78% to $10.75.
- Cresco Labs CRLBF: Rose by 6.42% to $1.74.
Performance Of Cannabis ETFs
- AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO: Rose by 4.84% to $3.58.
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS: Experienced a gain of 5.67% to $7.83. Increased activity and positive sentiment drove the ETF higher.
