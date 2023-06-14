Marijuana Stock Movers For June 14, 2023

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 10.37% at $0.14
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.17% at $3.00
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.95% at $7.64
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.75% at $1.66
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 8.50% at $0.50
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.94% at $0.54
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.39% at $0.63
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 6.19% at $0.15
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.79% at $0.41
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 5.62% at $3.86
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 5.33% at $0.01
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.28% at $0.67
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.27% at $3.36
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.09% at $1.64
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.65% at $3.70
