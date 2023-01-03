Marijuana Stock Movers For January 3, 2023

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 18.04% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 17.93% at $0.42
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 5.43% at $19.22
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.34% at $4.09
LOSERS:
- Leef Brands ICNAF shares closed down 20.79% at $0.04
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 7.62% at $3.97
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 5.02% at $0.21
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.83% at $7.28
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 3.65% at $8.32
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.57% at $4.36
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.23% at $0.77
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.14% at $98.17
