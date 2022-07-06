Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 6, 2022

GAINERS:
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 8.02% at $3.50
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 7.25% at $0.55
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 7.02% at $33.55
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.66% at $12.89
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.76% at $1.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.64% at $2.93
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 4.01% at $9.59
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.23% at $2.56
LOSERS:
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 13.81% at $0.18
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 10.44% at $108.78
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 6.60% at $0.06
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.28% at $5.15
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.87% at $0.53
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.61% at $4.54
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.