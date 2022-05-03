Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 3, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 5.91% at $0.02
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 5.06% at $9.35
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 4.90% at $204.32
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.76
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.46% at $0.27
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 3.08% at $4.86
LOSERS:
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.34% at $4.29
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.89% at $13.04
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.83% at $0.59
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.67% at $4.29
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.60% at $0.83
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.36% at $0.38
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.50% at $3.03
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 3.42% at $1.41
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.36% at $1.44
