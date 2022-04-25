Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 25, 2022

GAINERS:
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 11.39% at $0.92
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 10.76% at $0.76
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.02
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 7.49% at $7.61
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 5.88% at $0.72
LOSERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 6.86% at $2.58
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 6.48% at $0.47
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.71% at $0.08
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 5.21% at $0.28
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.12% at $11.50
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.29% at $0.41
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.72% at $0.35
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.65% at $5.15
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.43
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 3.26% at $0.88
