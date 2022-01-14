Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 14, 2022
GAINERS:
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.58
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 7.69% at $0.21
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 4.85% at $7.35
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 4.32% at $0.54
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 3.28% at $0.43
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 3.14% at $2.63
LOSERS:
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down -11.89% at $0.70
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down -8.05% at $0.03
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down -5.30% at $9.38
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down -5.10% at $1.86
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down -4.91% at $0.27
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down -3.76% at $0.83
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down -3.44% at $0.34
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down -3.16% at $7.21
