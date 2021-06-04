Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 4, 2021
GAINERS:
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed up 13.84% at $0.03
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed up 7.54% at $0.19
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 6.55% at $3.09
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 6.22% at $0.45
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed up 5.12% at $0.04
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 4.35% at $8.39
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed up 3.81% at $0.28
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 3.01% at $1.37
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 2.84% at $10.14
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 2.54% at $1.15
LOSERS:
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 15.5% at $1.09
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 9.39% at $0.24
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 5.96% at $15.15
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 5.28% at $0.23
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 5.18% at $9.16
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.94% at $3.08
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.67% at $18.80
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.04% at $24.25
