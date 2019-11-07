Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares gained 7.22%, closing at $6.50 after launching its community impact incubator program.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 2.31% to close at $2.21.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares increased by 8.5% to close at $2.50.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rallied by 9.96% to close at $79.83, after reporting YoY net income growth of 314%.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.69%, to close at $4.22.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 1.69%, closing at $3.90.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 9.35%, to close at $3.51.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 4.8%, closing at $0.63.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 1.24% to close at $2.45.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 4.41%, to close at $2.37.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 4.16%, closing at $4.01.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 4.02%, to close at $3.58.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 2.63%, eventually closing at $4.82.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 1.75%, eventually closing at $19.08.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 4.8% to close at $7.93.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 8.04%, to close at $1.03.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 2.86%, to close at $0.73.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 9.07%, to close at $3.91.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.43% to close at $109.04.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 6.29% to close at $1.08.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 4.86% to close at $3.52.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 1.49% to close at $1.32.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 11.18%, eventually closing at $9.22.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.84%, to close at $22.24.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.3%, eventually closing at $6.45.
