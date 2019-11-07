Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 4:48pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019

Gainers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares gained 7.22%, closing at $6.50 after launching its community impact incubator program.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 2.31% to close at $2.21.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares increased by 8.5% to close at $2.50.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rallied by 9.96% to close at $79.83, after reporting YoY net income growth of 314%.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 1.69%, to close at $4.22.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 1.69%, closing at $3.90.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 9.35%, to close at $3.51.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 4.8%, closing at $0.63.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 1.24% to close at $2.45.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 4.41%, to close at $2.37.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 4.16%, closing at $4.01.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 4.02%, to close at $3.58.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 2.63%, eventually closing at $4.82.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 1.75%, eventually closing at $19.08.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 4.8% to close at $7.93.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 8.04%, to close at $1.03.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 2.86%, to close at $0.73.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares dropped by 9.07%, to close at $3.91.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.43% to close at $109.04.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 6.29% to close at $1.08.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 4.86% to close at $3.52.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 1.49% to close at $1.32.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 11.18%, eventually closing at $9.22.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.84%, to close at $22.24.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 4.3%, eventually closing at $6.45.

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Exclusive: Honest Marijuana Co. Brings THC-O-Acetate To Market

Honest Marijuana Company will soon start offering a line of mints and effervescent pills, containing THC-O-Acetate, Benzinga has learned. The compound is ... read more

India Globalization Capital More Than Doubles Revenue, Posts Q2 Net Loss of $1.32M

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) reported Wednesday with second-quarter revenue of $1.8 million, up 125% from the same quarter in 2018, ... read more
