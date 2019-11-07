Market Overview

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Rallies On Q3 Results
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) reported Wednesday with third-quarter rental revenue of around $11.2 million, up 201% from the same quarter in 2018.

The increase in revenue was mostly due to new acquisitions and leasing of new properties, the company said in a press release.

Innovative Industrial Properties disclosed net income of $6.2 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, and adjusted funds from operations of $9.5 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, representing net income and AFFO higher by 314% and 270% from the third quarter of 2018, respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, Innovative Industrial Properties has obtained 30 properties across nine states and signed tenant agreements with Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), DYME, EGP, Maitri, LivWell, Vertical, Grassroots, Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF), MJardin and Green Leaf, among others. The company now possesses 41 properties in total.

The company also shared updates on its recent financial activities, such as July’s underwritten public offering of almost 1.5 million shares. The offering included the exercise of the underwriter’s option to buy an additional 195,000 shares and resulted in net proceeds of $180.1 million.

In September and October, IIP sold shares for net proceeds of around $46.9 million, with plans to use the funds to support industrial real estate assets.

Innovative Industrial Properties shares were trading 11.32% higher at $80.71 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News REIT Markets Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
