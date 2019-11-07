Tanasi Launches University-Developed, Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Product Line

By J Rodrigo Safdiye.

GreenWay Herbal Products announced Thursday the launch of Tanasi, a university-developed cannabis full-spectrum product line using a patent-pending CBDA/CBD formula.

“The CBDA is present in the raw plant material, and is the acidic precursor to CBD. The combination of CBDA/CBD is the basis, and difference maker, of our Tanasi product line. Two compounds work better than one, and we believe our products work better than CBD alone,” CEO Jeff Heeren said in a press release.

The entire Tanasi CBD patent-pending line contains 0.3% THC or less. All products are non-psychoactive and third-party tested.

The Entire line includes: