Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cresco Labs Kicks Off Its Community Impact Incubator Program
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2019 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Cresco Labs Kicks Off Its Community Impact Incubator Program

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBFannounced Wednesday the beginning of its community impact incubator program, which is a part of its Social Equity and Educational Development initiative.

The incubator program aims to help social equity applicants obtain resources, information, and instruction on how to apply for dispensary licenses in the Illinois cannabis program.

Cresco Labs’ new program has already obtained 35 groups of applicants, or 130 participants in total. This phase one of the program is in the form of seminar teaching classes featuring various industry specialists.

See Also: Cresco Labs CEO: The Future Of Cannabis Legalization Includes Social Equity

“There are communities all over the state and country that have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs,” CEO Charlie Bachtell said in a statement. “When the conversation shifts from talking about cannabis for helping with symptoms of epilepsy, to cannabis as a commodity that anyone over the age of 21 can legally buy, it’s imperative we shift, too. As good stewards of the industry, we want to make it as inclusive as possible and providing a pathway to opportunity is simply the right thing to do.”

To become an Illinois Social Equity Applicant one must meet certain criteria such as being a resident in a Disproportionately Impacted Area or have been adjudicated delinquent for any eligible expungement, the company said.

Cresco Labs closed Wednesday’s session at $6.06 per share.

Posted-In: Charlie BachtellCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRLBF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 6, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 5, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019
Previewing The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.28
0.03
+ 0.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.10
-0.0012
- 0.01%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.86
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.07
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
see all

California Cannabis Brand Flow Kana Launches Podcast Hosted By Jason Silva

California cannabis flower brand, Flow Kana announced Monday that it's launching a podcast series, "Flow Sessions With Jason ... read more

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bruce Linton Named Vireo Health Executive Chairman