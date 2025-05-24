Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets experienced heightened volatility this week as President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions by threatening a 25% tariff on foreign-made Apple AAPL products and announcing a 50% tariff on European Union imports starting June 1. These announcements led to a decline in major indices, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, the Dow Jones dropping 0.6%, and the Nasdaq decreasing by 1%. Apple shares were particularly affected, losing 3% in value.

Investor concerns over the U.S. fiscal outlook grew as the 30-year Treasury yield briefly surpassed 5.15%, reflecting apprehensions about rising deficits and debt sustainability. A weak 20-year Treasury auction further exacerbated these fears, indicating diminished demand for long-term U.S. debt.

Looking ahead, market participants are closely monitoring upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations and potential adjustments to existing tariffs. The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates remains a focal point, especially as real borrowing costs rise, tightening broader financial conditions. Additionally, corporate earnings reports and economic indicators will continue to influence market dynamics in the coming weeks.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Google: Could smart glasses, speech spark the stock's next big leap?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Alphabet Inc. GOOGL is gaining investor attention as its partnership with Warby Parker to develop AI-powered smart glasses and advancements in speech recognition technology signal a potential new growth narrative beyond search.

"Goldman Sachs: Golden Dome is big win for this defense stock", by Piero Cingari, reports that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS analyst Noah Poponak reiterated a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX, highlighting its potential to secure billions in contracts from the Trump administration's $175 billion "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative.

"AMD, Nvidia shares jump after Musk highlights xAI's GPU needs: ‘We expect to still buy a lot'", by Adam Eckert, reports that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA shares rose after Elon Musk stated that Tesla Inc. TSLA and xAI plan to purchase "a lot" of GPUs from both companies to support AI initiatives like robotaxis and the Optimus robot.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Extends Rally As Momentum Builds Following Launch Of New Quantum System

Magnificent 7 Stun The Street With Best Earnings Beat Since 2021

Medtronic Beats Q4 Forecasts, Hikes Dividend, Plans Diabetes Spinoff

The Bears

"Solar energy stocks drop as House approves major rollback of climate incentives", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Sunrun Inc. RUN shares fell after the House passed President Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which rolls back key climate incentives, leaving the solar industry facing uncertainty as the bill moves to the Senate.

"Target stock slips as Q1 earnings miss estimates, FY2025 outlook cut amid slowing sales", by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, reports that Target Corp. TGT shares fell after the company missed Q1 earnings expectations and lowered its FY2025 outlook, citing a 3.8% drop in comparable sales driven by tariffs, weakened consumer sentiment, and backlash from scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"Wolfspeed stock plunges 59% on bankruptcy fears: Options traders cash in", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF shares plummeted 59% to $1.28 after reports emerged that the company is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with options traders profiting from heavy put activity ahead of the news.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Health Care Stocks Like UnitedHealth, CVS Tank On Wednesday: Here's Why

Hims & Hers Health Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Happening?

Legendary Investor Jeremy Grantham Warns Of 50% Stock Market Crash

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.