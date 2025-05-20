Legendary Investor Jeremy Grantham Warns Of 50% Stock Market Crash

Legendary value investor Jeremy Grantham is sounding the alarm on the current state of U.S. financial markets and says a 50% drop in the stock market is possible.

What To Know: In a recent interview with Wealthtrack, Grantham pointed to three factors that are creating distortion in the stock market: the lingering effects of the massive COVID-19 stimulus, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and ongoing tariff wars.

Grantham said the COVID-19 response injected trillions into the economy and fuelled speculative excesses among retail investors.

Meanwhile, the AI boom has propelled a handful of giant tech companies — the so-called Magnificent Seven — to outsized gains and skewed market dynamics.

The trade war adds another layer of unpredictability, leaving economists and investors alike struggling to forecast economic outcomes.

Grantham said traditional metrics used to measure the market, like total market capitalization versus the GDP, are pointing to a significantly overvalued market that could be vulnerable to a major decline.

"The market could easily go down by 50% and be well within its historical boundary. That would not be a colossal low," Grantham said.

Expert Ideas: Given the risks of a correction, Grantham advised investors to shift focus toward value stocks and non-U.S. equities. He also suggested prioritizing high-quality companies with low debt and strong profit margin and highlighted climate and resource-related sectors as undervalued.

Grantham's bottom line: investors should prepare for volatility in the currently overvalued market and the exact timing of a market correction remains impossible to predict.

