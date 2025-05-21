Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG annual Google I/O conference had all the flash of a tech giant flexing its innovation muscles – smart glasses, real-time translation, and a strong AI narrative.

But beyond the stage theatrics, is Alphabet quietly assembling the foundation for a breakout stock rally?

Start with the Warby Parker partnership. Google is committing up to $150 million to co-develop smart glasses with the eyewear brand, a stylish pivot from its ill-fated 2013 Google Glass attempt. These glasses, powered by Android XR and Google's Gemini AI assistant, will compete with Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration.

Then there’s Google Meet's real-time voice translation feature – an AI-powered leap that turns the speaker's own voice into multiple languages on the fly. It’s a sign of how deeply Google is integrating AI into daily utility.

But while headlines dazzle, investors are watching the charts.

Google stock ($168.19) trades above its eight-day, 20-day, and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) – respectively $164.03, $161.21 and $159.09. This alignment signals short-term and intermediate-term bullish momentum. However, it still lags its 200-day SMA of $170.87, tempering any long-term conviction and flashing a moderate caution flag.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator stands at 1.89, suggesting bullish momentum is in place. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.10, sitting in the neutral zone. That means the stock isn't overbought or oversold—giving it room to move either way.

Bottom line for investors?

Google has catalysts brewing, both in product vision and technical setup. But it's not quite breakout time yet. Watch for a close above the 200-day average and rising RSI – those may be the signals that the next big rally is ready to go from concept to reality.

