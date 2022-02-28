Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Standard General Acquires Tegna For $8.6 billion Or $24 Per Share In Cash

Merger activity remained steady with five new deals announced, four deals completed and one deal terminated. Two of the five new deals announced were potential deals in the works.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, TEGNA is a digital media and marketing services company. It was created on June 29, 2015, when the Gannett Company split into two publicly traded companies.

We first added TEGNA as a potential deal in the works on August 16, 2019, when Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) approached the company about a deal. TEGNA’s price after this announcement was $14.28. On January 21, 2020, another large investor in Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) wanted the company to pursue a merger or sale. During March 2020 even as the nation was coming to grips with a new pandemic and the market dropped sharply, Tegna received four competing offers.

Bidding War Timeline

This was one of the “Deals In The Works” that appeared to have a high probability of closing given the level of interest from multiple parties, the specificity of the details that leaked and the fact that the company also confirmed that it was in advanced discussions.

There were two new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were three new SPAC IPOs filed and two new SPAC combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 18 and February 25, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type NYSE: EXTN 5.77 Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) 7.72 7.52% 4.76% 2.76% All Stock NYSE: PVG 14.33 Newcrest Mining Limited (NCMGY) 18.03 1.71% -0.72% 2.43% All Stock NASDAQ: JOBS 51.15 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 54.55% 52.61% 1.94% All Cash NYSE: SAVE 24.89 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 13.01 8.53% 7.42% 1.11% Cash Plus Stock NYSE: ATC 24.14 MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 151.25 1.69% 0.88% 0.81% Cash Plus Stock NASDAQ: CERN 93.41 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 76.35 1.70% 3.88% -2.18% All Cash NASDAQ: MILE 1.21 Lemonade (LMND) 23.48 2.07% 4.41% -2.34% All Stock NASDAQ: ZNGA 9.18 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) 165.28 7.41% 11.54% -4.13% Special Conditions NASDAQ: AZPN 148.56 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 92.82 7.70% 12.00% -4.30% Special Conditions NASDAQ: CHNG 21.17 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 475.75 21.63% 28.05% -6.42% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 29 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 3 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 9 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Total Deal Size $607.27 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Terminated Deals:

On February 25, 2022, Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) announced that it has terminated the agreement and plan of merger with Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV), after it did not receive the approval of its stockholders to adopt the proposal.

Top 10 deals with largest updates:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit NASDAQ: JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $51.15 03/31/2022 54.55% 622.16% NYSE: TMX 12/14/2021 Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) $55.00 $42.64 12/31/2022 2 8.99% 34.46% NASDAQ: CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $21.17 06/30/2022 2 1.63% 64.20% NASDAQ: ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $81.44 03/31/2023 16.65% 15.31% NASDAQ: TSEM 02/15/2022 Intel Corporation (INTC) $53.00 $46.86 02/15/2023 13.10% 13.55% NYSE: BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.43 06/30/2022 12.94% 38.40% NASDAQ: SAFM 08/09/2021 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) $203.00 $179.91 06/30/2022 12.83% 38.09% NYSE: PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $44.93 06/30/2022 11.95% 35.47% NYSE: SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.59 06/30/2022 9.50% 28.18% NYSE: SJI 02/24/2022 Infrastructure Investments Fund (N/A) $36.00 $33.11 12/31/2022 8.73% 10.38%

Conclusion:

SPACs have been in a challenging environment the last several months where many SPACs have declined precipitously after merging with an operating company. In this environment it is not surprising that two active SPAC business combinations were terminated last week.

While multiple active deals in the MAT received required approvals, Change Healthcare (NYSE: CHNG) faced significant challenges with the Department of Justice and Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) terminated its merger agreement with Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) following pressure from shareholders to scuttle the deal.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also had an impact on some of the active deals in the MAT. According to a post in Seeking Alpha, shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), which agreed to a $2.3B sale to Saint-Gobain in December, and Kraton (NYSE: KRA), which is being acquired by DL Chemical, fell because these deals require Russian approval.

Disclaimer: I have long positions in TEGNA (TGNA), Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.