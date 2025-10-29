October 29, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 29, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 304.47 2.51 0.83 89.2K
(NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 90.37 0.24 0.26 26.6K
(NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.56 0.20 0.22 26.8K
(NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 155.00 0.32 0.20 1.6K
(NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.65 0.07 0.06 1.8K
(NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 241.30 0.16 0.06 4.5K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
(NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.58 -0.41 -0.78 355.5K
(NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 77.94 -0.49 -0.63 16.2K
(NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.65 -0.14 -0.34 6.0K
(NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.34 -0.11 -0.08 17.8K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

