Leading And Lagging Sectors For October 27, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 297.9000 4.32 1.47 84.1K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 239.8400 2.18 0.91 3.7K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 116.4300 0.88 0.76 2.1K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 155.6600 0.75 0.48 6.1K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.3499 0.24 0.45 83.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.3300 0.26 0.29 43.1K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 91.5500 0.16 0.17 9.6K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.1900 0.10 0.12 20.1K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 146.01 -0.02 -0.02 14.1K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 89.00 -0.01 -0.02 13.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

