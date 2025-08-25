10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPTT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.50 $33.3K 5.6K 3.4K RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.00 $34.0K 21.2K 2.2K HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.50 $68.0K 13.1K 1.7K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $55.5K 61.9K 1.1K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $230.00 $49.0K 1.6K 1.1K NNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $37.5K 701 1.0K CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $425.00 $27.9K 1.0K 605 RTO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.00 $31.2K 595 568 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $27.00 $78.0K 14 503 LHX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $250.00 $650.0K 227 200

• Regarding OPTT OPTT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 3338 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 5633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN RUN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1311 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 21271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTZ HTZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 13109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 61943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NNE NNE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT CAT, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTO RTO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LHX LHX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $650.0K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

