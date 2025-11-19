movers image
November 19, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) stock rose 74.4% to $11.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares rose 15.89% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares moved upwards by 13.31% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) stock increased by 12.04% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.9 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 9.92% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

Losers

  • Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares decreased by 20.9% to $2.87 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares declined by 16.98% to $105.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares decreased by 12.5% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $329.2 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock fell 12.5% to $1.05.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 10.91% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNHP) stock declined by 10.89% to $7.53. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

