12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MOVE) shares increased by 260.6% to $17.2 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares rose 113.76% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock moved upwards by 73.51% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock rose 36.09% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

(NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 35.2% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock increased by 26.66% to $22.8. The company's market cap stands at $867.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 27.5% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock decreased by 17.63% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) shares decreased by 15.79% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) shares declined by 14.96% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MNDY) shares fell 14.36% to $162.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock decreased by 14.19% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.