12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 42.4% to $33.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares increased by 26.01% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares moved upwards by 25.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 22.93% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $203.6 million.
- Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares rose 21.05% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock rose 18.64% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $227.7 million.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 19.4% to $19.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock declined by 15.34% to $24.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 13.98% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares declined by 13.62% to $153.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) shares declined by 10.15% to $6.64.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock declined by 8.22% to $429.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 billion.
