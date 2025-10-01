12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 42.4% to $33.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ATGL) stock rose 42.4% to $33.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $391.8 million. Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares increased by 26.01% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NUKK) shares increased by 26.01% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million. Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares moved upwards by 25.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RVSN) shares moved upwards by 25.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 22.93% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $203.6 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) shares increased by 22.93% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $203.6 million. Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares rose 21.05% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

(AMEX:UUU) shares rose 21.05% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock rose 18.64% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $227.7 million.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 19.4% to $19.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 19.4% to $19.82 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock declined by 15.34% to $24.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

(NYSE:WOLF) stock declined by 15.34% to $24.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 13.98% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 13.98% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares declined by 13.62% to $153.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:WIX) shares declined by 13.62% to $153.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) shares declined by 10.15% to $6.64.

(NASDAQ:GENVR) shares declined by 10.15% to $6.64. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock declined by 8.22% to $429.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.