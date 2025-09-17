Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• 111 YI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Innate Pharma IPHA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.
• Manchester United MANU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $225.80 million.
• QuantaSing Group QSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $68.18 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $58.56 million.
• Sangoma Technologies SANG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $58.45 million.
• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $855.86 million.
• Nano Dimension NNDM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.