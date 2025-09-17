September 17, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 111 YI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innate Pharma IPHA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• Manchester United MANU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $225.80 million.

• QuantaSing Group QSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $68.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Stewart Information Servs STC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $58.56 million.

• Sangoma Technologies SANG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $58.45 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old CBRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $855.86 million.

• Nano Dimension NNDM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

