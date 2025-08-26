August 26, 2025 4:32 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• EHang Holdings EH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BW LPG BWLP is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion.

• KE Holdings BEKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $8.33 billion.

• TH International THCH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Super Hi International HDL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $138.88 million.

• Citi Trends CTRN is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $188.20 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $336.39 million.

• American Woodmark AMWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $413.28 million.

• ECARX Holdings ECX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cadeler CDLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $147.51 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Prospect Capital PSEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $167.08 million.

• Okta OKTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $711.52 million.

• Ncino NCNO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $143.10 million.

• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $552.56 million.

• PVH PVH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• JOYY JOYY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $519.82 million.

• Electromed ELMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $16.51 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is projected to report quarterly loss at $37.50 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Tuya TUYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.20 million.

• Ooma OOMA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $65.73 million.

• Box BOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $290.32 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

