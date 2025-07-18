Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Charles Schwab SCHW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• 3M MMM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares HBAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• American Express AXP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $17.70 billion.

• Autoliv ALV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• SLB SLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $8.50 billion.

• Sify Technologies SIFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $161.00 million.

• Truist Finl TFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Regions Finl RF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Comerica CMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $846.29 million.

• Ally Financial ALLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.