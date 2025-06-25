June 25, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Daktronics DAKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.10 million.

• Winnebago Industries WGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $774.81 million.

• Paychex PAYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lotus Technology LOT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jefferies Financial Gr JEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Culp CULP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.40 million.

• Worthington Steel WS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $765.60 million.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $899.95 million.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $913.80 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $126.55 million.

• Micron Technology MU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.

• Euroholdings EHLD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Steelcase SCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $759.90 million.

• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRWS Logo
CRWSCrown Crafts Inc
$3.20-%

Overview
CULP Logo
CULPCulp Inc
$3.79-2.32%
DAKT Logo
DAKTDaktronics Inc
$15.663.03%
EHLD Logo
EHLDEuroholdings Ltd
$6.27-5.71%
ET Logo
ETEnergy Transfer LP
$17.700.06%
FUL Logo
FULH.B. Fuller Co
$56.88-%
GIS Logo
GISGeneral Mills Inc
$53.460.09%
JEF Logo
JEFJefferies Financial Group Inc
$55.34-%
KEQU Logo
KEQUKewaunee Scientific Corp
$36.69-4.78%
LOT Logo
LOTLotus Technology Inc
$2.42-%
MLKN Logo
MLKNMillerKnoll Inc
$17.931.19%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$128.880.76%
NG Logo
NGNovagold Resources Inc
$3.90-%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$152.660.27%
SCS Logo
SCSSteelcase Inc
$10.870.37%
WGO Logo
WGOWinnebago Industries Inc
$31.29-0.13%
WS Logo
WSWorthington Steel Inc
$26.181.91%
