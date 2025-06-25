Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Novagold Resources NG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Daktronics DAKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.10 million.

• Winnebago Industries WGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $774.81 million.

• Paychex PAYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lotus Technology LOT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jefferies Financial Gr JEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Culp CULP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $52.40 million.

• Worthington Steel WS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $765.60 million.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $899.95 million.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $913.80 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $126.55 million.

• Micron Technology MU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $8.85 billion.

• Euroholdings EHLD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Steelcase SCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $759.90 million.

• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.