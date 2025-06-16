June 16, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $291.80 million.

• PowerFleet AIOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $103.81 million.

• Coda Octopus Group CODA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.46 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lennar LEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion.

• RF Industries RFIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.24 million.

• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $96.73 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.19 million.

• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.64 million.

