Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• ReNew Energy Glb RNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $291.80 million.
• PowerFleet AIOT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $103.81 million.
• Coda Octopus Group CODA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.46 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Lennar LEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.19 billion.
• RF Industries RFIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.24 million.
• High Tide HITI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $96.73 million.
• PetMed Express PETS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.19 million.
• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.64 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.