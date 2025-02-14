Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Newmark Group NMRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $790.76 million.

• Enbridge ENB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Treehouse Foods THS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $907.90 million.

• Moderna MRNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.72 per share on revenue of $951.09 million.

• TC Energy TRP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Essent Group ESNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $313.88 million.

• Fortis FTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Magna International MGA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $199.80 million.

• AMC Networks AMCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $611.26 million.

• Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BGC Group BGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $570.00 million.

• Portland Gen Electric POR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $663.32 million.

• Sensient Technologies SXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $375.10 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Clipper Realty CLPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $38.70 million.

• SolarBank SUUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.44 million.

