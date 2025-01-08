Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UniFirst UNF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $606.60 million.

• Simply Good Foods SMPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $347.32 million.

• Helen Of Troy HELE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $532.91 million.

• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $904.59 million.

• Albertsons Companies ACI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $18.82 billion.

• Acuity Brands AYI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $956.17 million.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $70.93 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jefferies Financial Gr JEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Penguin Solutions PENG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $319.99 million.

• Pricesmart PSMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Greenbrier Companies GBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $849.51 million.

• Franklin Covey FC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $70.15 million.

• Saratoga Investment SAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $34.90 million.

• Pure Cycle PCYO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

