Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Lamb Weston Hldgs LW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Soho House SHCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $332.86 million.
• FuelCell Energy FCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $40.83 million.
• MBX Biosciences MBX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Darden Restaurants DRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
• Cintas CTAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
• Paychex PAYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Conagra Brands CAG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.
• CarMax KMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
• Accenture ACN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $17.17 billion.
• FactSet Research Systems FDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $564.74 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Mobix Labs MOBX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Innovative Solns ISSC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BlackBerry BB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $149.98 million.
• Scholastic SCHL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $584.04 million.
• Mission Produce AVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.
• Nike NKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $12.47 billion.
• FedEx FDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $22.14 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
