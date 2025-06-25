Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 25, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 33.33% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 15.00% at $0.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 9.80% at $8.67
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 9.56% at $0.51
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 9.52% at $0.02
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 7.49% at $0.05
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 7.42% at $0.84
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 6.74% at $3.64
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 6.00% at $0.05
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 5.17% at $0.01
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 4.58% at $5.25
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.49% at $0.05
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 3.10% at $0.54
LOSERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 19.10% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 12.56% at $0.03
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 11.96% at $0.23
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 10.00% at $0.0009
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.80% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 5.56% at $0.00
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.63% at $56.76
