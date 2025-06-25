June 25, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 25, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
Not Available-12.0%

Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0029045.0%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016060.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.056012.0%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.749.80%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.50909.56%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.78930.93%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.0020033.3%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.01225.17%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00720-19.1%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$4.96-1.20%
IIPR Logo
IIPRInnovative Industrial Properties Inc
$56.76-3.63%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00460-9.80%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089179.2%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-16.7%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.04753.49%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00340-5.56%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.05247.49%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.657.04%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.53613.10%
