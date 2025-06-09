June 9, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.62-4.71%
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038312.7%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016014.3%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.09883.46%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1460-6.79%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-33.3%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00160-44.8%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.00300-75.0%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.3312.7%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0067048.9%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.1050350.3%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.909.83%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.06185.46%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.82-3.05%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065044.4%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.8961-6.23%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601011.3%
