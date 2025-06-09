Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 9, 2025

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 66.67% at $0.0005
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 52.38% at $0.05
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 9.83% at $1.85
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 5.46% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 4.41% at $0.04
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.46% at $0.10
LOSERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 44.83% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 40.82% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 15.56% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.29% at $0.00
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 6.79% at $0.15
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 6.23% at $0.92
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.71% at $1.62
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 4.63% at $0.52
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.01
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.05% at $3.82
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
