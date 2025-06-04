Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 4, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 160.87% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0002
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 58.64% at $0.02
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 26.39% at $0.28
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 20.50% at $0.02
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 19.38% at $0.58
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 8.77% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 6.95% at $0.30
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 6.61% at $1.30
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.88% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 5.64% at $0.04
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.88% at $0.86
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 21.21% at $0.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 9.73% at $0.51
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 8.00% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 7.27% at $0.04
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 5.56% at $0.06
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.00% at $0.04
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.00
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
