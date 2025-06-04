June 4, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.296.61%

Overview
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0357-7.27%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.001248.77%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.58102.83%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.8183-0.21%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020100.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00150-6.25%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0300160.9%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.007205.88%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-12.5%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.00644-8.00%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.1050614.3%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.30006.95%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0420-4.00%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00260-21.2%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.04465.64%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0595-5.56%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00435-3.33%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601022.6%
ZLDAF Logo
ZLDAFZelira Therapeutics Ltd
Not Available26.4%
