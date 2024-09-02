Cannabis Stock Movers For September 2, 2024

GAINERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 28.57% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 18.18% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 7.20% at $0.04
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 5.46% at $61.18
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.14% at $0.15
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.03% at $0.18
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.89% at $0.14
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.51% at $1.39
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.80% at $1.85
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.63% at $0.19
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 3.57% at $0.60
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.19% at $0.11
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.19% at $9.69
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 69.00% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0006
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 21.47% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 15.83% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 11.43% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 8.42% at $0.02
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.77% at $0.06
