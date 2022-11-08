ñol

Election Day Is Here: Which Politicians Are Profiting (Or Losing) On Stocks?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 8, 2022 2:37 PM | 6 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Congress enacts laws for the U.S. and its members are free to buy and sell stocks.
  • Which congressional members are buying and selling?
U.S. voters will spend the majority of Tuesday casting their ballots for the candidates they want to represent them in Congress, which consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

These elections, which take place every two years and coincide with the president's four-year term, are known as the midterms.

Congress enacts laws for the U.S., and its members are free to buy and sell stocks in publicly-traded corporations as long as they are transparent about the transactions, which recently became more controversial.

Read Also: US Stocks Keep Calm Ahead Of Midterms As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge — Tesla, Nvidia, Lyft, Take-Two In Focus

There are politicians running for office today who have raked in money with assets that intersected with their congressional work. We’ve gathered a list of just a few notable names of those running for office and those who are not.

Bill Cassidy
Senator, R-LA.

While CVS Health Corp CVS was the subject of a bipartisan probe concerning surprise medical billing, Cassidy's wife sold shares of the company. About a month later, Cassidy was credited with helping to broker legislation outlawing the practice as a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Judy Chu
Representative, D-CALIF.

Chu's husband, who sits on the board of Apollo Medical Holdings AMEH, a healthcare organization with headquarters in Chu's district, bought shares in the business in 2019 for $45,000 to $150,000.

Katherine M. Clark
Representative, D-MASS.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for whom Clark's committee determines financing, has contracts with a number of healthcare organizations that Clark's husband traded stock.

Steve Cohen
Representative, D-TENN.

While serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Cohen sold stock in a number of transportation firms, including $1,000 to $15,000 worth of Boeing Co BA at a time when the committee was looking into the manufacturer's 737 MAX aircraft accidents.

Nancy Pelosi
Representative and Speaker of the House, D-CALIF.

According to public filings, Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, invested in real estate and technology. Between 2019 and 2021, he bought and sold stocks, options and other financial assets totaling $25 million to $81 million.

Mitch McConnell
Senator, R-KY.

Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife and a former Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Transportation acquired and sold shares in three distinct industries, although McConnell does not have stock in any specific company.

John Boozman
Senator, R-ARK.

While serving as a senator on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Boozman purchased or sold shares of three energy and power companies. He also traded stock in Honeywell International Inc HON, an industrial multinational that was one of many organizations that submitted written evidence to the committee in the spring of 2020 regarding manufacturing laws.

Mo Brooks
Representative, R-ALA.

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee in 2019, Brooks disclosed a transaction of $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of the defense contractor General Dynamics Corporation GD.

Michael C. Burgess
Representative, R-TEXAS

Nine transactions recorded by Burgess from accounts owned by himself and his wife included companies with subsidiaries that crossed those of the House Energy and Commerce subcommittees, of which he was a member.

Richard M. Burr
Senator, R-N.C.

While Burr served on the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, as well as the Subcommittee on Energy and Natural Resources of the Finance Committee, he and his wife traded shares of healthcare and energy corporations.

Cheri Bustos
Representative, D-ILL

While serving on the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Defense, Bustos bought and sold shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX, an aerospace and defense contractor, in 2019 and 2020.

Shelley Moore Capito
Senator, R-W.VA.

Capito sold Carrier Global Corp CARR stock in the latter part of 2020, some nine months after the company had written to the Environment and Public Works Committee, of which she was a member, urging it to support a manufacturing bill.

Thomas R. Carper
Senator, D-DEL.

Carper is one of the Senate's most active filers, and his disclosures include trades made by his wife. While Carper was the top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, his wife sold and acquired stock in Marathon Oil Corp MRO and BP plc BP, among other oil and gas corporations.

Rick W. Allen
Representative, R-GA.

While serving on a subcommittee of the Education and Labor Committee that was debating legislation to control the price of prescription drugs, Allen disclosed investments in the pharmaceutical firms Merck & Co MRK and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Cindy Axne
Representative, D-IOWA

While the House Financial Services Committee, of which she was a member, looked into the bank for bogus accounts and other wrongdoings, Axne and her husband disclosed four purchases of Wells Fargo & Co WFC stock.

Donald S. Beyer Jr.
Representative D-VA.

Beyer and his spouse bought and sold shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG and Microsoft Corporation MSFT while he served on the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight, and were among the companies discussed in hearings concerning internet disinformation and election security,

Gus Bilirakis
Representative, R-FLA.

While he was a member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, Bilirakis revealed that one of his children sold $1,000 to $15,000 worth of Merck & Co stock in October 2021.

Earl Blumenauer
Representative, D-ORE.

Blumenauer's wife purchased or sold stocks and bonds in a number of healthcare organizations, including UnitedHealth Group UNH and CVS Health. Both businesses provide Medicare Advantage packages. Blumenauer participated on the health subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees Medicare.

Richard Blumenthal
Senator, D-CONN.

While Blumenthal served on a Senate Commerce Subcommittee that covered communications, media and broadband, a family trust purchased shares of a wireless communications site owner for $1.5 million to $3.1 million. Blumenthal's wife is a beneficiary of this trust.

Roy Blunt
Senator, R-MO.

In one 2021 transaction, Blunt's wife sold $15,000 to $50,000 worth of Philip Morris International Inc PM stock, while Blunt served on a committee that oversaw product safety.

Blunt was not seeking reelection today.

Read Next: Control Of Congress Up For Grabs In Midterms: 12 Stocks To Watch

The list was compiled with data provided by Unusual Whales and the New York Times.

Photo: LenaSunagatova via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

