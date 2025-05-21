May 21, 2025 7:53 AM 4 min read

Tesla Is 6X More Expensive Than Its Peers And The Most Overvalued Mag 7 Stock: Gordon Johnson Questions Fundamentals As Elon Musk Shrugs Off Concerns

Follow

Despite the overvalued nature of the stock based on its price-to-earnings metric, Tesla Inc. TSLA’s CEO, Elon Musk, has defended the company’s growth, citing its stock prices, shrugging off the fundamental worries surrounding the carmaker as highlighted by experts.

What Happened: During the Qatar Economic Forum on Monday, Musk highlighted that Tesla’s share price was the measure of its business’s success.

“You can just look at the stock price if you want the best inside information,” he said as per a Yahoo Finance report.

“The stock market analysts have that, and a stock wouldn’t be trading near all-time highs if it was not, if things weren’t in good shape. They’re fine, don’t worry about it.”

According to Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares are trading at a price nearly 158.730 times its 2026 earnings. At the same time, the average forward price-to-earnings of its peers stood at 25.75 times, implying that Tesla was 6.16 times more expensive than its industry's average.

However, Gordon Johnson, the CEO and founder of GLJ Research, countered Musk’s statement with examples. In an X post, he highlighted that “If: high stock price = good underlying business fundamentals, then WorldComm + HealthSouth + Enron + Tyco + etc. would never have gone bankrupt.”

He explained that the stock prices were simply a reflection of a stock’s demand, which could be influenced by factors like CEO comments and pump-and-dump Wall Street analysts.

Taking a dig at the Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Johnson further stated that the Fed’s purchase of Treasuries by printing money was also a reason for the artificially created demand for stocks.

“Were the Federal Reserve to immediately pull out all the money it printed into existence from COVID, we’d QUICKLY have REAL price discovery in stocks,” he warned.

As of the first quarter, Tesla’s revenue fell 9% year-over-year to $19.34 billion, missing the Street’s consensus estimate of $21.35 billion, and its EPS declined 40% year-over-year to 27 cents, which was below the 31 cents consensus.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

See Also: Charlie Munger Once Said, ‘The First Rule Of Compounding Is To Never Interrupt It Unnecessarily’ — Now His Wisdom Rings True As The S&P 500 Surges 220% Over 10 Years

Why It Matters: When compared to a few of its industry peers, Tesla had the highest trailing P/E ratio among them.

StocksTrailing P/E
Tesla Inc. TSLA196.469
Toyota Motor Corp. TM0.05
General Motors Co. GM6.96
Ford Motor Co. F8.54
Honda Motor Co Ltd. HMC0.06

However, when compared to the forward P/E ratios of the Magnificent 7 stocks, Tesla shares remain the most expensive with the highest ratio of forward price-to-earnings in comparison with its industry average.

StocksForward P/EIndustry Average
Tesla Inc. 158.7325.75
Nvidia Corporation NVDA31.15337.03
Apple Inc. AAPL28.81820.23
Microsoft Corp. MSFT30.48881.74
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN31.64632.14
Alphabet Inc. GOOG17.575125.77
Meta Platforms Inc. META25.189125.77

TSLA shares were down 9.35% year-to-date, but it has returned by 51.13% just in the last month. The shares were up 84.26% over the year. On Tuesday, it ended 0.51% lower and advanced 0.015% in after-hours and on Wednesday, it was up 0.46%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Tesla had a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was solid, however, its value ranking was poor at the 8.57th percentile. The details of other metrics are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was down 0.70% to $588.69, while the QQQ declined 0.76% to $516.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$206.08-0.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.64
Growth
33.18
Quality
77.44
Value
8.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$202.36-0.84%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$10.68-0.37%
GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$49.88-0.66%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$165.820.30%
HMC Logo
HMCHonda Motor Co Ltd
$29.730.44%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$631.82-0.83%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$456.17-0.44%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$133.19-0.89%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$517.55-0.52%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$589.75-0.52%
TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$184.02-1.26%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$345.900.60%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEarningsEquitiesMarket SummaryNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsFuturesFederal ReserveMarketsAnalyst RatingsETFsGeneralcarElon MuskFederal ReservefundamentalGordon Johnsonmobilityp/eScott Bessentvaluation
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved