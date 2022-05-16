The Week Ahead In Biotech: Gene & Cell Therapy Conference, Tapering Earnings News, OKYO Pharma IPO And More

Biopharma stocks remained largely unchanged in the week ending May 13, with the defensive nature of the sector coming to its aid. Stocks reacted to the broader market move and earnings news from mid-cap companies.

On the M&A front, Pfizer, Inc. PFE announced a deal to buy migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Limited BHVN in a deal worth $11.6 billion.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON came under selling pressure following the release of additional data on its abuse-deterrent formulation of an ADHD drug.

Here are the key catalysts that biotech investors should look ahead to during the unfolding week.

Conferences

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, or ASGCT. 25th Annual Meeting: May 16-19, in Washington, D.C.

RBC 2022 Healthcare Conference: May 17-18, in New York

ICA 2nd Annual Asia Pacific Healthcare Conference: May 18-24 (held virtually)

Berenberg Emerging Biotech Conference: May 19 (held virtually)

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA is scheduled to release a summary of clinical observations from the initial patients treated in the Phase 1/2 study of MGTA-117 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Inhibrx, Inc. INBX is due to announce on Monday, topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of INBRX-101 in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

ASGCT Meeting Presentations

REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX: interim analysis of data from the Phase 1 study of RGX-121 gene therapy in severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (Monday) & Phase 1 data for RGX-111 in severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (Tuesday)

AVROBIO, Inc. AVRO: updated Phase 1/2 data for hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cystinosis (Monday)

Athenex, Inc. ATNX: interim analysis of Phase 1 data for KUR-501 in pediatric relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma (Monday)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA: early cohort data from the Phase 1 study of targeted DSG3-CAART cell therapy in mucosal-dominant Pemphigus Vulgaris (Tuesday)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. LIFE: clinical data for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE: Phase 1/2 data for DTX301 in adults with late-onset ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency (Tuesday); Phase 1/2 data for DTX401 in adult patients with glycogen storage disease Type 1a (Thursday)

Earnings

Monday

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT (before the market open)

Passage Bio, Inc. PASG (before the market open)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN (before the market open)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA (before the market open)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS (before the market open)

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX (before the market open)

PolarityTE, Inc. PTE (before the market open)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX (after the close)

Celcuity Inc. CELC (after the close)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED (after the close)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO (after the close)

Tuesday

MediWound Ltd. MDWD (before the market open)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT (before the market open)

EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP (after the close)

IPOs

IPO Pricing

OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO, has filed to offer 508,130 ADSs, each representing 65 ordinary shares, in an initial public offering in the U.S. The company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OKYO."

OKYO is a preclinical biopharma developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain. The company expects to price its ADSs around $4.92 apiece, based on its closing price of 0.0613 pounds at the London Stock Exchange on May 12.