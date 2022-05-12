Vallon Pharma Posts Additional Data From SEAL Study Of Formulated CNS Stimulant

by

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON reported additional results from the SEAL study evaluating the abuse potential of ADAIR.

reported additional results from the SEAL study evaluating the abuse potential of ADAIR. ADAIR is the Company's proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine in development for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Dextroamphetamine is in a class of medications called central nervous system (CNS) stimulants.

Vallon has completed its initial analysis of the full data set and has received the study's final tables, figures, and listings.

Pharmacokinetic analysis showed that professionally manipulated ADAIR taken intranasally demonstrated a blunted pharmacokinetics profile than crushed and snorted dextroamphetamine.

As previously reported, secondary endpoints of Overall Drug Liking and willingness to retake Drug at 12 and 24 hours post-dosing were all statistically significantly lower for manipulated ADAIR taken intranasally compared to crushed and snorted reference dextroamphetamine.

As previously reported, ADAIR intranasal was more irritating and less comfortable to snort than crushed dextroamphetamine.

The additional analysis confirms that all of those differences were statistically significant.

On the pharmacodynamic endpoint of "Feeling High," ADAIR intranasal was significantly lower than reference dextroamphetamine intranasal.

Price Action: VLON shares are down 3.71% at $0.98 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

