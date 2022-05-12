Vallon Pharma Posts Additional Data From SEAL Study Of Formulated CNS Stimulant

- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON reported additional results from the SEAL study evaluating the abuse potential of ADAIR.
- ADAIR is the Company's proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine in development for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
- Dextroamphetamine is in a class of medications called central nervous system (CNS) stimulants.
- Vallon has completed its initial analysis of the full data set and has received the study's final tables, figures, and listings.
- Pharmacokinetic analysis showed that professionally manipulated ADAIR taken intranasally demonstrated a blunted pharmacokinetics profile than crushed and snorted dextroamphetamine.
- As previously reported, secondary endpoints of Overall Drug Liking and willingness to retake Drug at 12 and 24 hours post-dosing were all statistically significantly lower for manipulated ADAIR taken intranasally compared to crushed and snorted reference dextroamphetamine.
- As previously reported, ADAIR intranasal was more irritating and less comfortable to snort than crushed dextroamphetamine.
- The additional analysis confirms that all of those differences were statistically significant.
- On the pharmacodynamic endpoint of "Feeling High," ADAIR intranasal was significantly lower than reference dextroamphetamine intranasal.
- Price Action: VLON shares are down 3.71% at $0.98 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
