General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • RBC Capital raised Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA price target from $80 to $87. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth S. Lee maintained an Outperform rating. Voya Financial shares closed at $73.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson slashed the price target for Riskified Ltd. RSKD from $6.5 to $6. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating. Riskified shares closed at $4.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush raised General Motors Company GM price target from $55 to $65. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating. GM shares closed at $56.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark cut the price target for PAR Technology Corporation PAR from $92 to $77. Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating. PAR Technology shares closed at $52.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler increased the price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI from $123 to $150. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating. Ollie’s Bargain shares closed at $133.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays slashed The Progressive Corporation PGR price target from $287 to $281. Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Progressive shares settled at $247.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut lululemon athletica inc. LULU price target from $225 to $205. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating. lululemon shares closed at $203.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barrington Research cut Franklin Covey Co. FC price target from $35 to $27. Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating. Franklin Covey shares closed at $19.35 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Five Below, Inc. FIVE from $115 to $132. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained a Neutral rating. Five Below shares settled at $141.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut The Campbell’s Company CPB price target from $33 to $29. B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo maintained an Underperform rating. Campbell’s shares closed at $32.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

