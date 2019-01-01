Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) was reported by Roth Capital on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting FC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC) was provided by Roth Capital, and Franklin Covey maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Franklin Covey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Franklin Covey was filed on July 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Franklin Covey (FC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $45.00. The current price Franklin Covey (FC) is trading at is $38.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.