Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

The Western Union Company WU

Dividend Yield: 11.24%

11.24% Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Aug. 10, Western Union announced plans to acquire International Money Express, Inc.

On Aug. 10, Western Union announced plans to acquire International Money Express, Inc. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WU news.

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM

Dividend Yield: 10.87%

10.87% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16.5 to $15 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Bose George maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $16.5 to $15 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Chimera Investment posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 6, Chimera Investment posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CIM news

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. ABR

Dividend Yield: 10.34%

10.34% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.5 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.5 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $10.5 to $10 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Aug. 1, Arbor Realty Trust posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 1, Arbor Realty Trust posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ABR news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock