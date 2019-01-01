Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Progressive
The latest price target for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) was reported by Raymond James on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $135.00 expecting PGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.82% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Progressive (NYSE: PGR) was provided by Raymond James, and Progressive maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Progressive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Progressive was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Progressive (PGR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $130.00 to $135.00. The current price Progressive (PGR) is trading at is $118.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
